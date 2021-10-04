Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has issued a notification on the official websites under which constables will be hired based on the various available posts. Eligible candidates can check, submit the application form from the official website hppolice.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application is on or before October 31 by 8 am.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts in Delhi Postal Circle

Approximately, 1334 vacancies have been issued for the post such as General Duty Constables and Constable drivers post. Meanwhile, out of the 1334 vacancies available, nearly 932 are meant for the general duty male constables whereas 311 seats are based for the female constables.

91 vacancies are dedicated for male constable drivers. Note, all the candidates who plan to appear for the recruitment exam must be a bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum qualification required for the Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021 is as follows

The candidate should have completed, passed 10+2 for any recognised board of education.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

The minimum age for interested candidates to appear for the Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021 should is 18 years. The maximum age limit should be 25 years as of 31 October 2021. Based on the candidate’s category, age relaxation will be permitted. According to the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters, there are some of the physical standards which a candidate needs to fulfill.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Steps to follow For Application Process

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021 which is hppolice.gov.in.

Click on the new user option and fill in the necessary details for registration.

Once you register yourself, you will have the system-generated user id and password.

Now fill in, upload the required details asked in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Save, download and print the application form for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

A candidate’s selection is based on the six stages. The whole process will be conducted by the District Recruitment Committee at the District Headquarters of Himachal Pradesh. The six selection stages will include ORA submission, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, written examination, and verification of documents and certificates.