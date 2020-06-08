HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) postponed the announcement for HPBOSE 10th Board Exam Result 2020, as opposed to the earlier date of Monday, June 8. According to the HP Board official, the evaluation process is still on, and it may take a while to complete the same. Also Read - After Kerala Elephant, Twitter Trends #JusticeForNandini as Cow in Himachal Pradesh Fed Crackers

The results will be declared online and the marksheet will be handed to students physically after the lockdown is lifted. Once the results are out, students can check the same by visiting the official website – hpbose.org.

"The result can be declared this week, but it's too early to confirm the declaration date today. It's a request from the board not to spread rumours," the official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The HPBOSE 10th exam was conducted from March 5 to March 19 in the state. As many as 1.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board exam this year, the results of which were initially scheduled to be declared on June 5.