HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced the results for HPBOSE 10th Board Exam 2020 after a brief delay. Students who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the official website – hpbose.org. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Scores Not to be Declared Today, New Dates Soon

The results were announced around 4 PM. The HPBOSE chairman Suresh Soni said that the marksheets will be handed over to the students by their respective schools once the lockdown is lifted. Also Read - After Kerala Elephant, Twitter Trends #JusticeForNandini as Cow in Himachal Pradesh Fed Crackers

Students are requested to remain calm while checking their results as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic. Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Cross 214-mark With 5 Deaths, Himachal Pradesh Extends Lockdown Till June 30

Here’s how to check your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number as on the admit card

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result for future use

Alternatively, if the website does not work, students can the results via SMS, or third-party websites like indiaresult.com and examresults.net.

To check on the mobile phones,

Type HP10<space>your roll number and send it to 56263. Your score will be sent through an SMS.