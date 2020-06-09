HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced the results for HPBOSE 10th Board Exam 2020 after a brief delay due to technical glitches. Students who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the official website – hpbose.org. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Scores Out on Official Website at hpbose.org; Check Details Here

This year’s topper was Tanu Kumar who scored 98.71 per cent, followed by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, who scored a 98.56 per cent in the Class 10 exams. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Scores Not to be Declared Today, New Dates Soon

This year the HPBOSE 10th Pass Percentage was recorded at 68.11 per cent, 6.1 per cent more than last year’s percentage of 60.79. A total of 23 girls and 14 boys secured the top 10 ranks in HPBOSE 10th Result 2020, out of the 70,571 who cleared the exam. Also Read - After Kerala Elephant, Twitter Trends #JusticeForNandini as Cow in Himachal Pradesh Fed Crackers

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Re-evaluation:

Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can opt for re-checking and re-evaluation. The option is also advised for those who failed to achieve qualifying marks.

To opt for re-evaluation, students can apply online for Rs 400, or give the answer sheets for re-checking for Rs 300.

Students require to get a minimum of D grade to pass the HPBOSE 10th exams 2020.