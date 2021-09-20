Shimla: The Jairam Thakur-Himachal Pradesh government on Monday issue order asking all schools, except residential schools, to be closed till September 25 in view of COVID-19 cases. However, the government added that the teachers and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the schools.Also Read - Vaccine Maitri: India Set To Resume Export of Surplus Covid-19 Vaccines From Next Month

"Taking note of the present situation of COVID-19 active cases and positivity rate in the State, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairman-State Executive Committee (SEC), in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) and Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, and in continuation of earlier SEC orders, hereby directs that:

All schools shall continue to remain close, except residential schools further up to 25.09.2021. Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. For residential schools SOPs developed by the Department of Education will be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19," the order reads.