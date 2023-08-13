Home

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh University has also cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on 14th August only.

The IMD earlier in the day predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of the national capital. Photo: PTI

Shimla: Due to incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government on Sunday decided to close all schools and colleges in the state on 14th August. Himachal Pradesh University has also cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on 14th August only.

Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/QqMH7aOZxC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) several parts of India received rainfall over the past few days. The weather department has further added that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during the next two days and decrease thereafter.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness similar weather conditions. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India during the next five days. Meanwhile, an increase in rainfall activity is predicted over East and Central India from August 16.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th; over Uttarakhand during 13th to 17th; over Punjab & Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 14th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 13th August, 2023,” the IMD stated.

