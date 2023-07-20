Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Schools In Himachal’s Kinnaur To Remain Shut Till July 22 Due To Landslides, Floods
Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and heavy rains.
Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: Keeping in view the landslides and flash flood, the Kinnaur district administration ordered to shut all schools in the district From July 20- 22. The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and landslides in the hilly state.
According to the commissioner’s order, “All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides.”
Himachal Pradesh | All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides: Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur District pic.twitter.com/Byo5KEODDB
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
Earlier in the day, a massive cloudburst in Kinnaur district triggered flood-like situation in the area as a result, the Karcham Sangla Chitkul road has been blocked at several places.
