Schools In Himachal’s Kinnaur To Remain Shut Till July 22 Due To Landslides, Floods

Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and heavy rains.

Published: July 20, 2023 1:37 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Schools in Himachal’s Kinnaur district will reopen after July 22.
Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: Keeping in view the landslides and flash flood, the Kinnaur district administration ordered to shut all schools in the district From July 20- 22. The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and landslides in the hilly state.

According to the commissioner’s order, “All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides.”

Earlier in the day, a massive cloudburst in Kinnaur district triggered flood-like situation in the area as a result, the Karcham Sangla Chitkul road has been blocked at several places.

