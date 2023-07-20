Home

Schools In Himachal’s Kinnaur To Remain Shut Till July 22 Due To Landslides, Floods

Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and heavy rains.

Schools in Himachal’s Kinnaur district will reopen after July 22.

Himachal Pradesh School Closing News Today: Keeping in view the landslides and flash flood, the Kinnaur district administration ordered to shut all schools in the district From July 20- 22. The Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District announced holidays for all schools due to flash floods and landslides in the hilly state.

According to the commissioner’s order, “All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides.”

Himachal Pradesh | All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides: Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur District pic.twitter.com/Byo5KEODDB — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, a massive cloudburst in Kinnaur district triggered flood-like situation in the area as a result, the Karcham Sangla Chitkul road has been blocked at several places.

