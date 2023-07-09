Home

Himachal Pradesh: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Mandi District Amid Ongoing Downpour

The Himachal Pradesh Government has closed all the government and private schools and colleges affiliated with the state for two days (July 10 and 11).

Beas river in spate following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi on Sunday. (PTI)

Mandi, HP: All educational institutions will remain shut tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as heavy rains continue to pound the hill state leading to a flood-like situation in several parts, triggering landslides and wreaking havoc in affected districts.

“All schools and colleges in Mandi will remain closed for tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rain in the district: Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Mandi,” news agency ANI tweeted.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has closed all the government and private schools and colleges affiliated with the state for two days (July 10 and 11), PTI reported.

An order issued by Director of the Higher Education Department Amarjeet Sharma said that the schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE and other boards can take decisions regarding closing schools at their own level.

Highways closed for traffic

As many as 736 roads have been closed for traffic while 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were affected on Sunday morning.

The national highways blocked included NH-21 Mandi to Kullu, NH-505 Gramphu to Locar, NH-03 Kullu to Manali, NH-305 Aut to Jalori and NH-707 Rohru to Poanta Sahib near Shillai in Sirmaur district.

National Highway 21 is blocked at 6 Mile (name of the place). This is the same place where the commuters were struck for almost 24 hours on June 27 last due to a landslide. Mandi-Kullu road via Kamand was also blocked near Ghoda farm. The Manali-Chandigarh also caved in near Manali.

All the major rivers, including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab, are in spate and tourists and commuters have been asked to avoid travelling during heavy rains and not to venture out near river bodies.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Ashutosh Garg said the Kullu-Manali road is blocked at several places due to landslides. Beas River is in spate near Ramshela and traffic has been halted from Kullu to Manali and Manali to Atal Tunnel.

He said landslides have also occurred on Mandi-Kullu road and only emergency vehicles are allowed on this stretch. The administration has asked the tourists and residents to avoid venturing out in heavy rains.

All the trains between UNESCO heritage Shimla and Kalka track have been cancelled as landslides and fallen trees blocked the railway track at many places.

Four tourists had a narrow escape on Saturday night as a rock fell on their vehicle near Chadol on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. The tourists were on their way to Manali when the incident occurred and were rescued by the locals.

Thirty college students stranded between Gramphu and Chota Dharra on Sundo-kaza-Gramphu (National Highway 505) following a roadblock due to landslide and flash floods at several places were rescued by the Lahaul and Spiti authorities on Saturday night.

More heavy rains predicted

Heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Nangal Dam at Bilaspur received 282.5mm rain followed by Dehra Gopipur 175.4 mm, Una 166.2 mm, Chamba 146.5 mm, Dalhousie 143 mm, Nahan and Manali 131.2 mm, Bilaspur 130 mm, Dharamsala 126.4 mm, Gondla 112 mm, Kangra 108 mm, Solan 107 mm, Jubbarhatti 103 mm, Bhuntar 101 mm, Palampur 94 mm, Narkanda 88 mm, Sundernagar 83 mm, Mandi 80 mm, Shimla 79.4 mm and Mashobra 70 mm.

The local met office has cautioned of high flash flood risk over a few watersheds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)

