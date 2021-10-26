Shimla: The Jairam Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all the government and private schools affiliated with Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education close from November 1 to November 6 for Diwali festival break.Also Read - Karnataka Likely to Impose Lockdown Again. State Minister Sudhakar K to Meet TAC Today Over New COVID Variant

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed reopening of schools for students of Class 8 from October 11 but in accordance with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols. However, the state reported a spike in the covid cases after the reopening of schools.

According to a Millennium Post report, more than 550 students in the state were tested positive in the past 30 days, besides the death of a girl child in Kangra district after reopening of the schools for class 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

“In all 556 students of different government, boarding and residential schools were tested positive for the coronavirus infection from September 27 to October 25,” a senior official of the health department confirmed to Millennium Post .