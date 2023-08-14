Home

Himachal Pradesh University Cancels Ongoing PG Exams Today Amid Heavy Rains | Details Inside

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced cancellation of all post graduate examinations that were to be held on August 14, 2023. The official announcement stated that the reason for cancellation of the PG exams is the torrential rain in the state.

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing torrential rains and seeing the weather conditions, the state government has announced that the Post Graduate examinations at Himachal Pradesh University scheduled for August 14, 2023 stand cancelled. This decision has been taken by the Chief Minister of the state, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, to ensure the safety of every student.

The Education Secretary of the state, in accordance with the CM’s directions, has made an announcement that due to the heavy rains, all public and private educational institutions will remain shut and the ongoing PG exams in Himachal Pradesh University, scheduled on August 14, including B.Ed, are cancelled.

Government Issued Notification To Keep Institutions Closed

Initially, a notification was issued by the government that read- “Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023,”

Another notification was issued by the Education Secretary, that stated- “Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023.”

Torrential Rains In Himachal Pradesh, CM Keeping A Close Watch

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been keeping a close watch on the situtation that has been created because of the heavy downpour. Feedbacks about the damages caused are being taken by the CM from all the District Collectors (DC) and information regarding the closure of the road routes is also being sent to the chief minister.

Suhkwinder Singh Sukhu is also keeping a watch on the damage caused by the landslides and the destruction of houses; Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and all the DCs have been instructed to have a vigilant eye/ Administrative Staff has been asked to remain alert and maintain smooth arrangements with respect to electricity, water and road maintainance.

The local MeT station has issued a yellow alert in the state and has warned the people of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated areas between August 14 and August 17, 2023. Along with this, it has also been said that the state may be hit by a wet spell until August 19, 2023. A cloudburst incident has been reported in the Solan district of the state, due to which seven people have been killed while six have been successfully rescued. ANI reported that in this incident, two houses and a cowshed were washed away.

