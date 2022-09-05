Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided to start Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna under which a monthly fellowship of Rs 3,000 would be given to research scholars for three years.Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 181 Posts From Sept 8. Read Details Here

This initiative has been taken to motivate the youth for quality research in different fields. It gave its nod to grant child adoption leave of 180 days to the regular woman employees of the government by adopting the Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972. It decided to open two new patwar circles at Mandesar and Dakriyana under Krishangarh sub-tehsil in Solan district to facilitate the people of the area. Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

The Cabinet also gave nod to create new patwar circle in Haroli sub-tehsil of Una district and in Hathol and Tyalu in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. The Cabinet decided to open new degree college at Balh Seena in Jhanduta in Bilaspur district and in Churah in Chamba district with a provision of Rs 5 crore each along with creation and filling 16 posts. The Cabinet decided to fill 18 posts of different categories in the office of Advocate General for its smooth functioning. Also Read - AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: Apply For 33 Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Till Oct 15, Check Salary Here