Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday issued an order stating that the passengers arriving at airports or railway stations in the state will have to mandatory undergo the Covid-19 test upon arrival in Assam. It is important to note that the order is for both Air and Rail passengers. Earlier, the Assam government had exempted fully vaccinated people from mandatory testing on arrival at the airport or railway stations.

In an official statement, the Assam government said, "Covid positivity rate is observed even in some of the person(s) who have received tow doses of vaccination in a few instances; therefore, this earlier ordered ate June 25, exempting people who have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect".

Assam Covid Tally:

Assam recorded 1,992 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the states total tally to 5,42,445, according to a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 27 fatalities were also recorded, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 4,937.

Of the 27, five deaths were reported from Jorhat district, four from Dibrugarh and two each from Cachar, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, and Sonitpur. One death each was reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, and Tinsukia, the bulletin said.

The current death rate is 0.91 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.