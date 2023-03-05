Home

Education

Hiring Alert: From Canara Bank, Air India, to UPSC EPFO, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Hiring Alert: From Canara Bank, Air India, to UPSC EPFO, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment, Jobs 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.

Jobs And Layoffs 2023: Looking for a job? While many giant sectors have announced layoffs in recent days, several banks and others have announced hiring plans. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Canara Bank’s vacancies for Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) positions to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) ’s recruitment for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Canara Bank Jobs

Canara Bank has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment for the posts of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on a contract basis. Eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank’s website www.canarabank.com. The last date to submit the application form is March 6, 2023.

You may like to read

Name of Post Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Official Website www.canarabank.com Deadline March 06, 2023 Air India Recruitment 2023

Air India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Taking to Twitter, the flag carrier airline of India shared the Interview date and time to be conducted in various cities. For more details, read here

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the post of Managers in Senior Management GRADE SCALE IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III and Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale I in Specialists Officers (IT) and in Mainstream. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the online application is March 15, 2023.

PSPCL Recruitment 2023

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), a power-generating and distributing organization of the Government of Punjab, has released a recruitment notification. Candidates who have completed ITI in WIREMAN/ELECTRICIAN trade will be hired for an Apprenticeship in the Lineman trade. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Corporation at pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in. A total of 1500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

DU Recruitment 2023

Bharati College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Accordign to it, candidates will be hired for the Assistant Professors posts. The last date for receipt of the application is March 17, 2023, or three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News and Leading Newspaper whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at bharaticollege.du.ac.in or by visiting the university’s website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Name of the post Assistant Professors posts. Official Website colrec.uod.ac.in and bharaticollege.du.ac.in Deadline March 17, 2023

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 577 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is March 17, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.