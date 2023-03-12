Home

Hiring Alert: From Bank Jobs to OAVS Teacher Recruitment; Check List Of Posts To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply for before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goals.

Recruitment 2023: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From State Bank of India (SBI)’s vacancies for Business Correspondent Facilitator positions to the Haryana Public Service Commission’s recruitment for Assistant District Attorney posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Bank Jobs: SBI is Hiring

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs), and other PSBs for the Business Correspondent Facilitator post on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023. A total of 868 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

Name of the post : Business Correspondent Facilitator

: Business Correspondent Facilitator Last Date: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Vacancy: 868

868 Official Website : sbi.co.in

: More details: HERE

DSSSB Recruitment 2023

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the various Group B and C posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 7, 2023. A total of 258 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of the post : Instructor Millwright, Technical Assistant (Junior) and others

: Instructor Millwright, Technical Assistant (Junior) and others Last Date: April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023 Vacancy: 258

258 Official Website : dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

: More details: HERE

HERE Central Bank of India Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the post of Managers in Senior Management GRADE SCALE IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III and Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale I in Specialists Officers (IT) and in Mainstream. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the online application is March 15, 2023. Name of the post : Senior Management GRADE SCALE IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III

: Senior Management GRADE SCALE IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III Last Date: March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023 Vacancy: 147

147 Official Website : centralbankofindia.co.in

: More details: HERE Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2023 Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Chief Vigilance Officer. Appointments will be only on a “Deputation” basis on standard terms & conditions of the Organization. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Corporation at gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to submit the application form is April 29, 2023. Name of the post : Chief Vigilance Officer

: Chief Vigilance Officer Last Date: April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 Vacancy: 01

01 Official Website : gujaratmetrorail.com.

: More details: HERE Teacher Jobs: OAVS Recruitment Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha is hiring candidates for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023. A total of 1010 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Name of the post :Principals and Teachers

:Principals and Teachers Last Date: April 06, 2023

April 06, 2023 Vacancy: 1010

1010 Official Website : oav.edu.in

: More details: HERE UPSC EPFO Jobs 2023 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till March 17, 2023. A total of 577 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Name of the post : Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation

: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Last Date: March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 Vacancy: 577

577 Official Website : upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

: or More details: HERE SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Recruitment Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has started the registration procedure for Selection Post phase XI/2023. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the SSC Selection Post phase XI/2023 Application Form is March 27, 2023. The computer-based examination(CBT) will be conducted in June-July 2023(tentatively). Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the Regional Offices for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts pertaining to the Region concerned and the various stages of the recruitment process. Name of the post :

: Last Date: March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 Vacancy: 5369

5369 Official Website : ssc.nic.in

: More details: HERE HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in till March 28, 2023. A total of 112 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Name of the post : Assistant District Attorney

: Assistant District Attorney Last Date: March 28, 2023

March 28, 2023 Vacancy: 112

112 Official Website : hpsc.gov.in

: More details: HERE

