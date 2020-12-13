UPSC Recruitment 2020-21: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a total of 34 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist, Public Prosecutor and Assistant Engineer (Electrical). All those who are interested are advised to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in and apply latest by December 31. Also Read - UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Results Declared on upsc.gov.in | Here’s How to Check Score

The shortlisted candidates will be given a date on which to appear for the interview. They will be required to carry along with them a printout of his/her online application along with other documents.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy & Post details

Total Vacancies: 34

Name of the posts:

Assistant Legal Adviser (Directorate of Enforcement, Department of revenue, Ministry of Finance): 2 posts

Medical Physicist (Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare): 4 posts

Public Prosecutor (National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs): 10 posts

Educational qualification required for UPSC Recruitment 2020-21:

Candidates are advised to check this official notification for more details.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link of the post you want to apply for

Step 3: Go through all the details and follow all the instructions given

Here’s a direct link to apply

PS: Candidates will also need to pay an application fee of Rs 25.