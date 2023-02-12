Hiring Alert: From India Post GDS To UIDAI, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week
Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply for before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goals.
Recruitment 2023: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)’s vacancies for fireman and drivers/operator positions to the Indian Post’s recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.
Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment
Indian Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, January 27, 2023. The last date to submit the online application form is February 16.
- Name of the post: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak
- Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 16, 2023.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023). Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form has also been published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21. The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28.
- Name of the examination: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination
- Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 21, 2023.
Bank of India Recruitment
Bank of India (BOI), a leading Public Sector Bank, is hiring candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in. The last date for submission of the application form is Februaury 25, 2023. A total of 500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective post. The recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I will be done upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF).
- Name of the post: Probationary Officer
- Official Website: bankofindia.co.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 25, 2023.
Assam Police Constable Jobs
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 22. A total of 316 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Name of the post: Constable (Driver), other posts
- Official Website:slprbassam.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 22, 2023
UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Registration
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 today, February 01, 2023. Along with the notification, the UPSC IFS Prelims Application form 2023 will also be published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.
- Name of the examination: Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
- Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 21, 2023.
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 9,172 posts of assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects on a contractual basis in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas in Mahatma Gandhi government schools in the state. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are required to submit the application form till March 1. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9712 posts will be filled in the organisation.
- Name of the post: Assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects
- Official Website: sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Last Date to Apply: March 01, 2023.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the fireman and drivers/operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 28, 2023. “Detail Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023),” reads the official notification. A total of 1317 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Name of the post: fireman and drivers/operator posts
- Official Website:sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Last Date to Apply: February 28, 2023
UIDAI Recruitment 2023
Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various post on a deputation basis on Foreign Service terms, in its Regional Office, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Interested candidates can check the job description by visiting the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.
- Name of the post: Section Officer
- Official Website: uidai.gov.in.
- Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.