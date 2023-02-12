Hiring Alert: From India Post GDS To UIDAI, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)’s vacancies for fireman and drivers/operator positions to the Indian Post’s recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

Indian Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, January 27, 2023. The last date to submit the online application form is February 16.

Name of the post: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Last Date to Apply: February 16, 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023). Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form has also been published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21. The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28.

Name of the examination: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Last Date to Apply: February 21, 2023.

Bank of India Recruitment

Bank of India (BOI), a leading Public Sector Bank, is hiring candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in. The last date for submission of the application form is Februaury 25, 2023. A total of 500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective post. The recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I will be done upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF).

Name of the post: Probationary Officer Official Website: bankofindia.co.in Last Date to Apply: February 25, 2023.

Assam Police Constable Jobs

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 22. A total of 316 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.