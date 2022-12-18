Hiring Alert: From KVS To ISRO, Here’s a List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Recruitment 2022: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.

Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)’s vacancies for Teaching and Non Teaching posts positions to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s recruitment for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Jobs 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is hiring candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 26, 2022. A total of 6990 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Teaching and Non Teaching posts

Official Website: kvsangathan.nic.in

Last Date to Apply: December 26, 2022

AAI Jobs 2022

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 364 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is January 21, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others.

Last Date to Apply: January 21, 2022

MMRCL Recruitment 2022

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Director (Systems and O&M) and others. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. A total of 03 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 18, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Director (Systems and O&M) and others

Last Date to Apply: January 18, 2022

TPSC Recruitment 2022

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-C Non-Gazetted under Public Works Department through the Combined Competitive Examination Rules-2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 26. A total of 200 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)

Last Date to Apply: December 26, 2022

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ with BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 19, 2022. Meanwhile, the examination fee can be paid till December 21, 2022. A total of 68 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’

Last Date to Apply: December 19, 2022