Hiring Alert: From Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam To UPSC CSE Prelims, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)’s vacancies for fireman and drivers/operator positions to the Indian Post’s recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023). Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form has also been published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21. The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28.

Name of the examination: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Last Date to Apply: February 21, 2023. UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Registration The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 today, February 01, 2023. Along with the notification, the UPSC IFS Prelims Application form 2023 will also be published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

Name of the examination: Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Last Date to Apply: February 21, 2023.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

Indian Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, January 27, 2023. The last date to submit the online application form is February 16.

Name of the post: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Last Date to Apply: February 16, 2023.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the fireman and drivers/operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 28, 2023. “Detail Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023),” reads the official notification. A total of 1317 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of the post: fireman and drivers/operator posts Official Website:sssb.punjab.gov.in Last Date to Apply: February 28, 2023

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 9,172 posts of assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects on a contractual basis in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas in Mahatma Gandhi government schools in the state. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are required to submit the application form till March 1. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9712 posts will be filled in the organisation.

Name of the post: Assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects Official Website: sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Last Date to Apply: March 01, 2023.