Hiring Alert: From SBI Bank to CRPF; Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Jobs 2023: Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Hiring Alert: From SBI Bank to CRPF; Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Recruitment 2023: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From the High Court of Gujarat’s vacancies for Assistant posts positions to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat’s recruitment for Security Guard posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023

High Court of Gujarat is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant for the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at and . A total of 1778 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will conclude on May 19. More details HERE

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts on a regular and contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job position by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 217 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is May 19, 2023. More details HERE

India Post Recruitment 2023

India Post is hiring candidates for the post of Skilled Artisans(General Central Service, Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at . The last date to submit the application form is May 13, 2023. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. More details HERE

CRPF Recruitment 2023

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Group “B” and “C” non ministerial, non gazetted, combatised Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/Crypto/Technical/Civil) and ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 1, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 21. More details HERE

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023

unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is May 9. The Union Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the recruitment of Female Sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is May 9. More details HERE

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023

Visva Bharati has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Librarian, Technical Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central University at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023. A total of 709 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. More details HERE

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Security Guard. A total of 69 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin on April 25, 2023.Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/. The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023. More details HERE

