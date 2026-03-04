Holi 2026: 8 Interesting facts about the festival of colours every student should know

Home

Holi 2026: Read Interesting facts about Holi, the festival of colours every student should know.

People smeared in 'gulal' during an event organized by Rajasthan Tourism for the 'Holi' festival, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Holi, a highly joyful and colorful festival, is celebrated every year throughout the country. This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 4, 2026. It is even known as the Festival of Colours. Holi signifies the end of winter, the arrival of spring, and the victory of good over evil. The festivities begin when Holika (the goddess of destruction) is burned on Holika Dahan, the evening before Holi, followed by a day of playing with powdery (gulal) colors, music, dancing, and eating special festival foods. People apply gulal and share sweets, as well as forgive each other for past grievances and spread happiness throughout their communities. The festival spreads love and hope in society and strengthens the spirit of social cohesion. Holi is also a symbol of unity in diversity. Check 10 interesting facts about the festival Holi.

Why is Holi celebrated?

Holi is known as the Festival of Colours.

The festival Holi marks the arrival of spring.

What is the famous legend of Holika Dahan?

The story of Holika Dahan relates to a time in Hindu mythology when Hiranyakashipu (the king of demons) was furious at his son, Prahlada, because of Prahlada’s loyalty to Lord Vishnu. After many plots to kill Prahlada, the king asked for his sister Holika to help him by bringing Prahlada into the fire of a large bonfire, believing that Holika would be protected by a magic shawl given to her by the gods. In a miraculous twist, Lord Vishnu intervened, and therefore, the shawl was transferred to protect Prahlada instead of Holika. This was an indication of the triumph of good over evil as Holika died in the flames, and this is still celebrated through the festival called Holi.

Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna.

Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil. People play with dry colours called gulal.

Traditional sweets like gujiya are prepared during Holi. Thandai is a popular festive drink. People sing, dance, and enjoy music on Holi.

