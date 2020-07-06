New Delhi: In a major development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday allowed the universities and educational institutions across the country to hold term-end examinations which were postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - All Teachers, Researchers, Staff to Work From Home Till July 31: HRD Ministry

The MHA said that the exams can be held by maintaining safety measures such as social distancing and others. The Home Ministry has written a letter to the Higher Education Secretary regarding the matter.

"The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the statement from MHA said.

These examinations conducted by universities and higher education institutions in the country have been suspended since March during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which first began on March 25.

Because of the lockdown, a number of states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana have cancelled all higher education exams and decided to promote students on the basis of previous performances.

On Sunday, HRD minister had asked the UGC to reconsider the academic calendar and guidelines released in April.