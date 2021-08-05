HOS 12th Result 2021: The Haryana Board students who were waiting for BSEH HOS 12th Result 2021, we have some important news for you. The Board of School Education on Thursday announced the BSEH HOS 12th Result 2021. According to the latest update, the board has achieved a pass percentage of 100% in Haryana Open School Class 12 Result this year. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.Also Read - Haryana Open School Application Process for Classes 10, 12 Re-Appear candidates To Start on THIS DATE

CLICK HERE FOR HOS 12th Result 2021 Also Read - Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Exam 2017 Results to be Announced Today on bseh.org.in

Here are the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Haryana HOS Results declared: Check results for Class 10, 12 September exams 2016

Visit the official website of Board of School Education as shared above.

Go to the News section available on the homepage.

Click on the link “Sr. Secondary HOS Exam Result 2021”.

Alternatively, click on the direct link here – HOS 12th Result 2021.

Enter roll number, name, and mother name, date of birth and registration number to login.

Check and download HOS 12th Result 2021.

Take a print of BSEH Haryana Open School Class 12 Result for any future reference.

Important details:

Haryana Open School, HOS 12th Result 2021 of 27,569 candidates have been declared

19,068 are boys and 8,501 are girls have received their results.

BSEH Haryana Open School Class 12 Result declared is for April 2021 fresh category/re-appear/ CTP/ /mercy examinations.

BSEH Haryana Open School Class 12 Result 2021 has been announced by the Board President Jagbir Singh.

A total of 11,357 candidates had registered under ctp/re-appear/stc/mercy chance category.