Home

Education

Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Students can download the HBSE HOS 12th result 2023 and HOS 10th result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at — bseh.org.in.

Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here.

Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10th, and 12th result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. Students can download the HBSE HOS 12th result 2023 and HOS 10th result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at — bseh.org.in.

To check and download the Haryana HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, or just registration number.

You may like to read

Haryana HOS Result 2023: How to Download HOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Click on the link that reads, “Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination Result-2023”

Enter your roll number, your name, your father’s name, your mother’s name, your date of birth, or just the registration number.

Click on the ‘search result’ option.

Your Haryana Open School result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.