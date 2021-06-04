CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Two days after the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday made a big announcement about how the CBSE Board exams will be held in the coming days. Speaking to India Today, the Union education minister stated that in the coming times, the board exams will be held as per the National Education Policy 2020, which moots for a more holistic learning and assessment pattern. Giving further details, the education minister said that as the National Education Policy, students shall be allowed to appear for the board exams twice a year. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Board Forms Committee For Setting Objective Criteria For Assessment | Details Here

The education minister had earlier said that one of the biggest changes in the CBSE Board exams will be the low priority of exams in favour of a more holistic learning and assessment pattern and allowing students to appear for exams even board exams — twice a year.

Talking about this year exam results, the minister stated that Class 12 students will be given mark list based on objective criteria and the mark list will show the merit of the student which can be used for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in the country.

Highlighting the Centre’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the minister said after considering all the valuable inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders, the Prime Minister decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams and the decision was student-centric decision, and it will benefit students in the future.

On June 1, the Central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” the Centre said.

PM Modi said at the meeting that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.