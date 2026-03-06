How educated is Balendra Shah, Nepal’s former rapper eyeing the PM’s post? Studied at this Indian University

Home

Nepal Election Result 2026: Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday. According to the Election Commission, counting of votes commenced late on Thursday night and is expected to be completed by Friday night. The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign, and former rapper Balendra Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. It is to be noted that the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.

If the trends are an indication, Nepal’s mandate is all set for a Millennial Prime Minister who will assume office riding on a wave of Gen Z popularity. Furthermore, this election plays an important role in Nepalese politics. Nepal, India’s neighbouring country, has been undergoing a major crisis over the past year. This election is being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

Born on April 27, 1990, Balendra Shah hails from a family of Maithili origin. He was born in Naradevi, Kathmandu. Speaking about his personal life, the 35-year-old rapper’s father works as an Ayurvedic practitioner. His father’s name is Ram Narayan Shah.

In which school and college did Balendra Shah study?

If media reports are to be believed, the young rapper completed his 10+2 from V.S. Niketan Higher Secondary. He pursued his civil engineering degree from Himalayan Whitehouse International College in Kathmandu. For higher studies, he finished his postgraduate degree in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Karnataka, India.

In 2022, he became the 15th Mayor of Kathmandu.

