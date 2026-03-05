Home

How educated is Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok? Went to THIS school

Arjun Tendulkar went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School(DAIS) in Mumbai.

Famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony today, March 5. The marriage is set to be attended only by close family members and friends. The soon-to-be married couple got engaged in August last year. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, often dubbed as Master Blaster, has extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding celebrations. But have you ever wondered how educated Arjun Tendulkar is, or from which school he completed his schooling? Meanwhile, how educated is Sachin Tendulkar’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandok? Read here.

Born on September 24, 1999, Arjun Tendulkar went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School(DAIS) in Mumbai. Dhirubhai Ambani International School is a K-12 co-educational International Day School established in 2003, with a view to offering world-class educational opportunities in the city of Mumbai. Nita Ambani is the founder and Chairperson of the school. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani is the Vice Chairperson of the school.

According to the news agency ANI report, the Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season. In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round.

Saaniya Chandok hails from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years. Speaking about her educational qualifications, Chandhok finished her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. For higher studies, she joined the London School of Economics. In 2020, she graduated with a degree in Business Management.

She founded Mr Paws, India’s first luxury pet salon. “Our founder Saaniya has always had a deep connection and love for animals. After finishing her studies in business management, from the London School of Economics, she saw an opportunity in the growing pet industry in India. Having 3 pet dogs of her own she realised the need for premium pet care services in Mumbai. Combining her entrepreneurial vision with her love for animals, she started Mr. Paws – A premium pet salon spa and store in Mumbai,” the official page of Mr. Paw reads.

