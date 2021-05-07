New Delhi: Wondering how good is a career in engineering? Well, to be honest, there really aren’t that many careers that offer such a huge range of rewards, that let you use both sides of your brain and actually have a real impact on the world around you. Sounds interesting much? Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Notification Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Exam To Start From February 22 | IMPORTANT DETAILS HERE

Well, by the physical order of things, engineering tops the list of human activities. Engineering education though laden with latent potency the field of professions was led by medicine to make a rank in society followed by the usual streams of arts, social sciences, commerce etc.

Allured by the explosive growth in demand for engineering graduates by the information & technology industry at national level and abroad, it was as late as 1920s that engineering became a highly sought after profession with parents goading their children to welcome this field of knowledge.

As you may know, engineering is a broad subject which splits into many different disciplines, including chemical, civil, mechanical and electrical. Engineering students are often logical thinkers with excellent numerical and problem-solving skills – this opens up many avenues for them. The careers open to engineering graduates are wide and varied, although you may wish to choose the career most relevant to your engineering specialization and related skills.

The significance of pursuing engineering

Is there any other career where you can make such a direct impact on the world around you? You might be helping to build a high efficiency aero engine; energy-efficient homes; life-saving medical equipment; self-driving cars, a whole new form of renewable energy and so on. The opportunities to make a positive difference to the world are endless. It’s all about solving problems using specialist technical and practical skills.

Why to become an engineer?

Every industry and every area of society depends on the precise and efficient work of engineers. Engineers provide technological solutions to the problems, issues and ideas that affect every area of our lives. They design, manufacture and maintain almost everything people and industries use, from computers, spacecraft and boats to corkscrews, buildings and chemical reactors. Technological advances would never happen without engineers. Consequently, the people who work in this sector are massively important in developing the future of our society.

How good is a career in engineering?

Just think, a job where no day is exactly like another, where you can use creative thinking and engineering skills at the same time, where you work as a part of a team, where you can travel, make a real difference and earn a good salary too. What else do you want?

Here are some of the reasons why considering engineering as a career option is a good choice

Job Satisfaction

As a professional engineer, you get to tackle real-life problems and find the best solutions. It demands creative, imaginative and logical thinking – sometimes all at the same time. The world changes constantly, so does engineering. Every working day is different – thus leaving monotony behind! Every day brings with it new challenges and opportunities in this field.

Teamwork

Creating the best solutions to complex problems also requires close collaboration and clear communication – with customers, suppliers and fellow engineers. So, teamwork is a key ingredient of a successful career in engineering and you’ll be working with the smartest and most interesting of like-minded professionals.

A good pay package

Who doesn’t love to earn well? A career in engineering requires a pretty unique set of skills. So, it’s only right that it comes with a competitive salary.

Some other of its perks include:

Great prospects

Making a difference in the world around you

Exploring the world

Well, being one of the most sought after professions in India and around the world, a career in engineering gives immense job satisfaction if you have the flair for it.

(Article written by Apoorva Girdhar)