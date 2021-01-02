New Delhi: School principals have lauded the government for deferring the CBSE board exams 2021 to May. Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 2021. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15. Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed in this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 From May 4: Will Students Learn Practicals Online Just Like Theory?

Reacting to the announcement, Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said,”The announcement is a student-friendly step to ease the pressure the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the student community. Students will now have enough time to prepare for the boards and improve their academic scores.” Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Main Exam From May 4, Practical From March 1, Datesheet to be Out Soon | Latest Updates Here

“Furthermore, they might even get an opportunity to appear at least once for physical exams in the school and will also have enough time to get their doubts solved before the board exams in May. This will definitely boost their confidence,” she added. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 To Begin From May 4. Detailed Schedule Announced

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal of DPS Indirapuram, asserted that even though the board exams are scheduled later than usual, the announcement has brought clarity. “We would be geared up. We will be aligning our students’ preparation and staff accordingly,” she added.

Priyanka Barara, Principal of MRG School in Rohini said, “We are very happy with this development because now it will give more time to children for their preparation for practicals.”

“During the entire year when the classes were being conducted virtually, children did not get enough opportunity to actually do hands-on experiment which are an important component of our 10th & 12th education system. Now…it is possible to call children in very small batches with all precautions and help them get enough practice for their practicals and we can give enough time to solve problems that students may have before the board examinations,” she said.

Bharat Arora, General Secretary of Action Committee of Unaided Private School, an umbrella organisation of more than 1,500 private schools across India, said, “We appreciate strategic planning of the Union Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education with regard to conduct of CBSE Board Examinations 2021.”

“Starting (the exams) in the first week of May will give ample time to students and teachers to prepare better,” he added.