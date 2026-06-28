How many major recruitment and entrance exam paper leaks have been reported in India over the last two years? Explained

Paper leaks have become one of the biggest challenges facing India's examination system, raising concerns about transparency, fairness, and the credibility of competitive and recruitment exams.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/how-many-major-recruitment-and-entrance-exam-paper-leaks-have-been-reported-in-india-over-the-last-two-years-explained-neet-ug-paper-leak-up-police-constable-maharashtra-tet-8459774/ Copy

Paper leaks have emerged as one of the most challenging issues in India, hampering the lives of lakhs of students. Millions of students spend months and sometimes even years preparing for the examination and hoping to enter prestigious educational institutions or land government jobs. However, repeated incidents of question paper leaks have shattered the aspirations of countless candidates, undermining public trust in the examination process.

Which major recruitment and entrance exams were affected by paper leak controversies?

The issue extends far beyond academic dishonesty. Paper leaks often lead to the cancellation of tests, postponements in hiring procedures, financial losses for administrators, and severe mental strain for students who have to repeatedly get ready to take the same test. These incidents have also exposed organized cheating networks that cheat together, with advocates pushing for tougher laws, better systems to protect against cybercrime, and more means to keep exams honest.

How have repeated paper leaks impacted millions of students and job aspirants?

There have been several prominent national cases of leaked examination papers over recent years, which have caused outrage across the country and demonstrated weaknesses within the current process for conducting competitive exams. Despite governments and examination agencies continuously bringing about reforms and tightening security measures surrounding the handling of examination papers, the repeated occurrence of this type of case shows that there is an urgent need for much more inclusive measures that will help renew trust and faith in the examination system in India, thus protecting the future of millions of deserving aspirants.

NEET-UG, JEE Mains, CTET, and UGC NET examinations have all been subjected to controversy at the national level, while REET, UP Police recruitment examinations, Bihar Police recruitment, Jharkhand CGLs, and teacher recruitment tests have all experienced multiple incidents of leaking examination papers at the state level, along with many other state-level public examinations.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET -UG) held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled. Later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination on Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Re-Examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled for today in Maharashtra, has been postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi town of Thane district found that some individuals possessed several questions purportedly similar to the actual question paper. According to the news agency PTI report, Thane district administration said,” A raid was promptly conducted at the suspected location. Senior officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination were immediately summoned by the police to verify the seized materials. Upon close inspection, it was confirmed that several questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper drafted for the June 2026 TET.”

Expressing a zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice, the MSCE stated that the postponement was necessary to ensure absolute transparency and to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct an uncompromised, deep-dive investigation into the racket.

As there is no cohesive database or record kept by any Government or authority on the number of major recruitment and entrance exam paper leaks reported in India for the last couple of years. While some cases involve confirmed paper leaks established during investigations, others relate to allegations of leaked question papers, examination cancellations due to suspected security breaches, or FIRs registered over irregularities without a final conclusion.

While there is no single official number for the total number of major recruitment and entrance exam paper leaks between 2024 and 2026, a search for widely reported cases indicates that at least 8 to 12 major recruitment and entrance exams have been impacted due to allegations of a paper leak, confirmed paper leaks, or concerns about the integrity of the exam process. Many of these exams were national-level examinations such as the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET, and include various state-level recruitment examinations, including police constable, teacher eligibility, and various other government recruitment exams.

The UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination 2023, conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2,385 centres across all 75 districts of the state has been cancelled. The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday made a significant announcement stating that the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 has been cancelled after paper leak reports surfaced.