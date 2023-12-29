Home

How To Improve UPSC CSE/IFS Mains Answers? Bookmark This IFS Officer’s Golden Tips For Aspirants

Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer invaluable tips on how an aspirant can improve his/her UPSC CSE/IFS Mains answers.

UPSC Mains Answer Writing: Indeed, improving your answers in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) or Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains requires a strategic approach. Understanding the Question, balancing the viewpoints, use of diagrams and charts are some of the important tips that IAS aspirants must follow while writing the main paper. Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer invaluable tips on how an aspirant can improve his/her UPSC CSE/IFS Mains answers.

Tip 1: First, Read the question carefully. Understand the demand of the question- all its parts. E.g., this UPSC 2023 PYQ has two parts: a) How are tribals affected? b) Response of tribals.

As per his Twitter thread, he emphasized aspirants to read the question thoroughly. Analyze what is being asked, and structure your answer accordingly.

Tip 2: Simple structure for any answer: Introduction Body Conclusion

IFS officer emphasized aspirants to organize their answers logically. Start with an introduction, proceed to the main points, and conclude effectively. Subheadings, bullet points, or numbering can aid in clarity.

Introduction: It should give a broad idea about what you are going to write in the whole answer(2-3 lines).

Use Data, Facts, Recent events, Definitions, and quotes.<>Body: Divide it into parts. E.g. this question has 2 parts. Make two headings and write in points/para. Keep your answers clear, focused, and to the point. Use simple language to convey complex ideas, avoiding jargon or overly intricate sentences. Give maximum examples.

Conclusion: This is a kind of outlook for the future. (simple 2-3 lines). In questions that involve analysis (GS2/3), give some space to “way forward” at the end of the BODY part.

Tip 3: To improve the quality/presentation of answers: Use flowcharts, data, diagrams, maps, committees, judgments, etc.



Where applicable, incorporate diagrams or charts to illustrate your points. Visual aids can enhance the understanding and impact of your answer. However, any value addition you do must be relevant to the question.

Value addition by papers:

GS1: Facts, maps, diagram, committee.

GS2: Judgements, Articles, Committee, Facts.

GS3: Facts (data very imp.), Committee, flowchart.

G4: Flow chart, examples

Tip 4: For all answers: Underline important facts, Make short headings, write no irrelevant things, and Give adequate space to all parts.

Frame your answers in the context of the question. Providing real-life examples, statistics, or references to current events can improve your answers. Emphasizing key facts, using brief headings, eliminating irrelevant information, and allocating space appropriately are some of the important strategies for crafting effective main answers.

Tip 5: Finally, Answer what is asked, not what you know well. To the point.

Aspirants must answer the question directly, focusing on what is asked rather than solely relying on what they know. One should keep the response concise, relevant, and on-point.

Final tip: Practice, Practice, and Practice.

Regular practice is very important. Aspirants should solve previous years’ question papers and get feedback.

