New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Civil Service Examination (CSE) interview, IAS officer Jitin Yadav’s recent tweet on “smart” preparation tactics has gone viral. Taking to a micro-blogging site, Yadav said that a smart UPSC aspirant doesn’t only have good preparation but also knows the background of the UPSC chairman and its members who will be heading interview boards. Till now, the tweet has garnered nearly 3000 likes and 427 retweets.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Engineer, Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Details Here

For the unversed, Yadav is an IAS officer who often gives tips on UPSC exams via social media. He has been appreciated recently for his book, ‘Let’s Crack It: Step by Step Guide for UPSC Civil Services Exam,’ Also Read - UPSC IES ISS 2022: Notification to Release Tomorrow on upsc.gov.in | Check Details Here