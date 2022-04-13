Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle (Member)
- Spent 39 years in Air Force
- MSc in Defence Studies
- MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan
- Forte – Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security
- Interests – avid traveller, art and culture
Ms. Sujata Mehta (Member)
- MPhil in Political Science
- Indian Foreign Service 1980 batch
- Served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Dhaka and UN in New York
- Ambassador to Conference on Disarmament in Geneva
Ms. Smita Nagaraj (Member)
- Masters in Political Science, JNU
- PG Diploma in Mass Communication
- IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre
- Served at Ministry of Defence and DOPT
- Been Executive Director of Central Social Welfare Board
Ms M Sathiyavathy (Member)
- PG and Gold medallist in Mathematics from IIT, Madras
- IRS 1981, then IAS 1982 batch, AGMUT cadre
- Worked at Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram
- Served at Ministries of Commerce, Labour, Textiles, Civil Aviation, Dept of Space.
Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas (Member)
- IAS 1986, J&K
- BSc Botany
- Chief Secretary, J&K
- Advisor to Governor, J&K
Dr TCA Anant (Member)
- Former Chief Statistician of India
- Secretary, MOSPI
- Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years
- PhD from Cornell
- Publications in field of Labour, Industry, Economic Theory
Sri Rajiv Nayan Choubey (Member)
- IAS 1981 batch TN cadre
- Served at Dept of Economic Affairs, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in Ministry of Textiles, DG in Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of P&NG
- Also served at Ministry of Power, Civil Aviation.
Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule of the interview round for candidates who cracked the Civil Services Main Exam in 2021. The personal interview started this month on April 5, and will go on till May 26.