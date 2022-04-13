New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Civil Service Examination (CSE) interview, IAS officer Jitin Yadav’s recent tweet on “smart” preparation tactics has gone viral. Taking to a micro-blogging site, Yadav said that a smart UPSC aspirant doesn’t only have good preparation but also knows the background of the UPSC chairman and its members who will be heading interview boards. Till now, the tweet has garnered nearly 3000 likes and 427 retweets.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Engineer, Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Details Here

For the unversed, Yadav is an IAS officer who often gives tips on UPSC exams via social media. He has been appreciated recently for his book, 'Let's Crack It: Step by Step Guide for UPSC Civil Services Exam,'

Meanwhile, Yadav, in his follow-up tweets on the thread also gave the details of the UPSC chairman and its members.

Dr Manoj Soni (Chairman)

  • Scholar of political science
  • Specialises in International Relations
  • Past – Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and MSU of Baroda
  • Youngest VC in independent India

Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle (Member)

  • Spent 39 years in Air Force
  • MSc in Defence Studies
  • MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan
  • Forte – Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security
  • Interests – avid traveller, art and culture

Ms. Sujata Mehta (Member)

  •  MPhil in Political Science
  • Indian Foreign Service 1980 batch
  • Served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Dhaka and UN in New York
  • Ambassador to Conference on Disarmament in Geneva

Ms. Smita Nagaraj (Member)

  • Masters in Political Science, JNU
  • PG Diploma in Mass Communication
  • IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre
  • Served at Ministry of Defence and DOPT
  • Been Executive Director of Central Social Welfare Board

Ms M Sathiyavathy (Member)

  • PG and Gold medallist in Mathematics from IIT, Madras
  • IRS 1981, then IAS 1982 batch, AGMUT cadre
  • Worked at Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram
  • Served at Ministries of Commerce, Labour, Textiles, Civil Aviation, Dept of Space.

Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas (Member)

  • IAS 1986, J&K
  • BSc Botany
  • Chief Secretary, J&K
  • Advisor to Governor, J&K

Dr TCA Anant (Member)

  • Former Chief Statistician of India
  • Secretary, MOSPI
  • Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years
  • PhD from Cornell
  • Publications in field of Labour, Industry, Economic Theory

Sri Rajiv Nayan Choubey (Member)

  • IAS 1981 batch TN cadre
  • Served at Dept of Economic Affairs, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in Ministry of Textiles, DG in Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of P&NG
  • Also served at Ministry of Power, Civil Aviation.

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule of the interview round for candidates who cracked the Civil Services Main Exam in 2021. The personal interview started this month on April 5, and will go on till May 26.