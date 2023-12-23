Home

Education

How to Use Social Media? Bookmark This IFS Officer’s Golden Tips For Students And Aspirants

How to Use Social Media? Bookmark This IFS Officer’s Golden Tips For Students And Aspirants

Social Media For Students: Social media is a powerful tool, however for students gearing up for tough competitive examinations, it can easily turn into a distraction, affecting focus and productivity.

Social Media For Students: Social media is a powerful tool, however for students gearing up for tough competitive examinations, it can easily turn into a distraction, affecting focus and productivity. Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer invaluable invaluable on how an aspirant or a student should use social media.

Trending Now

Don’t post too often. Use only for info/recreation. Study in private.

You may like to read

As per his Twitter thread, he emphasized aspirants to limit their posts to avoid over-sharing and prioritize using social media for gathering information or for leisure purposes. When studying, ensure it’s in a private, distraction-free space to maintain focus.

Disable notifications. Use only at the time of your comfort.

Disable notifications: Aspirants should turn off notifications to prevent constant interruptions. One should use social media only during specific times.

If feel distracted/sad after using, then delete/deactivate such apps.<

If certain mobile application leaves you feeling distracted or sad, consider deleting or deactivating them to prioritize your well-being and focus on more positive activities. Remember, it is important to prioritize your mental well-being by eliminating sources of negative impact on your mood or focus.

Use a time tracker. Monitor your time. Be aware of yourself.

When using social media, it is important to keep a check on yourself. Employ a time-tracking tool to monitor and manage your social media usage. Stay mindful of how you allocate your time online, fostering self-awareness about your habits and ensuring conscious use of these platforms.

I followed these rules, cracked numerous exams, and topped my IIT batch. Many aspirants asked me this. Rules for using social media by students/aspirants🧵👇 — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 21, 2023 Wishing you all the very best as you approach your exam! May your hard work and dedication pave the way for your success.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on education and employment news. Tap the link to subscribe and stay in the loop! Click here. Stay up-to-date with the latest education news and updates by following Sumaila Zaman on X(formally Twitter).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.