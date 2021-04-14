HPBOSE Exam 2021: In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the ClassX, Class XII and Under Graduate examinations to May 17, 2021, the Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh said. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams Postponed As COVID Cases Soar in State | Details Here

