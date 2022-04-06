HP Constable Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Police Department has released HP Police Constable Result 2022 on the official website. Those who appeared for the HP Police constable exam can download their result via citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. Only shortlisted students can find their names on the list.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Check HP Constable Result 2022

Visit the official website – citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in Select the result section appearing on the homepage The result page on the separate window is displayed Select the district for which you have appeared in the written test Search your roll number and name in the list using Ctrl+F Check your scores Download your result and take a print out for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Police Department had conducted this test on March 27 for 1,334 vacancies of general duty constable and constable drivers.