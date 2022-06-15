HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test, HP D.El.Ed CET today, June 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 admit card from the Board’s official website, hpbose.org . This year, HPBOSE will conduct the HP D.El.Ed CET exam on June 19, 2022.Also Read - UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 1875 Posts Today; Apply Now at prdfinance.up.gov.in

The examination will begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 1:00 PM. The examination will be held at 71 centres across the state. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the hall ticket.

HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Your HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier, the Board has released a list of students whose HP D.El.Ed CET application forms have been rejected. It is to be noted that the admit card will not be released for these candidates. For more details, students are advised to check the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.