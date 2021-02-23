HP HRTC Conductor Result 2021 Download: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) has announced the results of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the post of Conductor (Parichalak) on Tuesday. As the results are now released, candidates, who had appeared for the HP Conductor Exam on 18 October, 2020, now can download HRTC Conductor Result from the official website of HPSSSB at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Moreover, the HPSSSB has also uploaded the final answer key of the exam. The candidates can download HRTC Conductor Final Answer Key from the official website.

Notably, a total of 1882 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for documents verification. And 15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from 23 March 2021 to 17 April 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

For general information, candidates must bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.

It must be noted here that the HPSSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 568 Conductor Posts, against Post Code 762. And a total of 67395 applications were received out of which 60732 applications were provisionally admitted. HPSSC Conductor Exam 18 October 2020 in which 43996 candidates appeared and 16736 candidates were absent.

HRTC Conductor Result 2021: How to Download Score

1) Go to official website of HPSSSB – hpsssb.hp.gov.in

2) Click on ‘Press Release Notice’ Tab given on the homepage

3) It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Press Note regarding the result of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the Post of Conductor Post Code-762 (New) (Date: 23 Feb 2021)’

4) HRTC Conductor Merit List PDF will be opened

5) Check roll numbers of selected candidates