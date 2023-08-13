Home

Education

HP NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Release on THIS Date at amruhp.ac.in

HP NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Release on THIS Date at amruhp.ac.in

After the round 1 final seat allotment results candidates have to join the allotted colleges from August 19 to August 20. The list of vacant positions will be released on August 21.

File Photo

New Delhi: The HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 provisional seat allotment results tomorrow i.e. August 14 by the Atal Medical and Research University. The candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at amruhp.ac.in. The candidates must note that the HP NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment results will be released on August 17.

Trending Now

You may like to read

After the round 1 final seat allotment results candidates have to join the allotted colleges from August 19 to August 20. The list of vacant positions will be released on August 21.

HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in

Click on the seat allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a printout for future reference.

The choice-filling process for round 2 against the vacant seats will begin from August 22 to August 24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES