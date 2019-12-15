HP Patwari Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Department of Revenue has declared the result of Combined Screening Test conducted for the post of HP Patwari. The exam was held on November 17, 2019.

Candidates who attempted the exam can check their Himachal Pradesh Patwari Result on the official website, i.e., himachal.nic.in.

How to Check HP Patwari Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Department of Revenue – himachal.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link under the notification ‘Latest Announcements’.

Step 3: Now enter all the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The HP Patwari Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the results (in PDF format) for future use.

In total, there are 1194 vacant seats for the HP Patwari post, stated a report.