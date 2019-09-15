HP Police Constable Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment Board has declared the results of Police Constable written exam conducted this year across districts namely Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti, Una, Chamba, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Hamirpur.

Candidates are requested to check a list put up on the notice board by the Police Superintendents of the district. Candidates can check if they are qualified or not in the HP Police Constable Exam 2019 by checking the list.

In total, as many as 12,075 candidates have cleared the exam of which 10122 candidates were male and 2477 female. The HP Police Constable Exam was held on September 8, 2019.

All the shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the interview. Details regarding the interview round will be intimated to them in due course of time.

In total there are 1063 posts vacant for the police constable post, stated a report. While 720 posts are vacant for male constable, 213 for female constables and 130 for constable driver.