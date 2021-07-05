HP TET 2021: The HP TET 2021 Admit Card is likely to be released today by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the admit card. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is all set to conduct HP TET 2021 exam on July 09, 10,11 and 12, 2021. Also Read - HP TET 2021: Registration Over, HPBOSE Likely To Release Admit Card By This Date | Details Here

As per the official notification, the admit card for HP TET 2021 shall release 04 days before the exam date. Last year, the official body issued the admit card on July 22, 2020, for the exam scheduled for July 26, 2020. Prior to 2020, HP TET admit card was released on November 06, 2019, for the exam starting from November 10, 2019.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org.

Navigate to the “TET (June 2021)”

Direct link for the HP TET call letter shall display on the screen.

Using this, aspirants can reach the HP TET login.

Enter the application number and date of birth and press the login button.

The admit card will then appear on the screen.

The candidates are asked to take the printout of the call letter as it is mandatory to carry it to the exam centre for verification.

Important details about the examination:

The Himachal Pradesh TET exam was earlier scheduled for July 04, 10, 11 and 18, 2021.

The exam dates got rescheduled to July 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2021.

The exam will take place in two shifts.

JBT TET is scheduled for July 09, 2021, in the first session 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM followed by Shastri TET in the second session 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

On July 10, 2021, TGT (Non-Medical) TET exam will be held in the first session and Language Teacher TET in the second session.

The next day, on July 11, 2021, the first session exam is for TGT (Arts) TET subject and the second session exam is for TGT (Medical) TET.

On the last day of HP TET, the first session will be held for Punjabi TET followed by the second session of Urdu TET.