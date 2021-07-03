HP TET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for HP TET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the HP TET 2021 Admit Card soon. The candidates must note that HPBOSE has not specified any exact date of release of the HP TET admit card 2021, as per official notification on the website hpbose.org, the admit cards are set to release four days before the exam. Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is going to conduct the HP TET 2021 exam from July 9 to 12. The registration of for the HP TET 2021 registrations are over and the offline exam is scheduled to be conducted on four consecutive days

With the offline exam scheduled to commence from July 9, 2021, the HP TET admit card for this year's exam will therefore be released online on July 5, 2021.

Soon after the formal release of the HP TET 2021 Admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the board and candidates can download the hall tickets by logging in with the application number and date of birth.

Earlier, the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) had extended the last date to register for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)– June 2021 exam (with late fees) till June 21. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form (with late fees) was June 18.