HP TET Answer Key 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education,(HPBOSE), on Saturday has announced the Answer Key 2021 for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET. The exams were held in November 2021. Note, candidates can raise objections on the HP TET Provisional answer key till December 9, 2021. For more details, candidates must check the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. The HP TET exam began on November 13, 2021, and continued till November 28, 2021.

HP TET Answer Key 2021: How to Check

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Teacher Eligibility Test November 2021,” available on the homepage.

A new page will open with the PDF files. Scroll through it to find the correct response/answer.

Save, Download and take a printout of the HP TET 2021 Answerkey for future reference.

The HP TET Answer Key 2021 has been released for all exams including Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri, and Urdu. Note, candidates can raise their objections via email too. They can email their objections to HPBOSE at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.