HP TET Application Form 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has opened the correction window HP TET application form 2021 for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2021 exam. The candidates who want to make changes in their application forms of HP TET 2021, can do the necessary corrections by visiting the official website of HP TET 2021 exam that is hpbose.org. The last date to make changes in the registration form of HP TET is October 21. And, after this, candidates won't get any more opportunities to make corrections to their application forms.

The HP TET 2021 exam is conducted twice every year and this time, the HP TET exam for the November session will be conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28.

Here's the direct link to make changes on HP TET Application Form 2021

Here’s a stepwise guide on how to make changes in HP TET application form 2021:

Visit the official website of HP TET

Click on the registered candidate tab

You’ll land on a new login page where candidates will have to provide their HP TET login id and password

Next, the HP TET application form of the candidate will be displayed on the screen

Make the required changes and then click on the submit button

Download and take a printout of the HP TET 2021 application form for future reference

It is to be noted that candidates can make the changes in all particulars of the HP TET application form 2021 except Category and Sub-Category. Also, no request for any change, in particular, will be accepted under any circumstances after the specified date for online correction is over.