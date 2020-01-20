HP TET November 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, on Monday, declared the HP TET November examination result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the Board’s website – hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2019 Exam was conducted on November 10, 11, 17 and 24 across various locations in the state. The HPBOSE conducted the exam for eight languages, including Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Medical, Arts, JBT, Shashtri, Punjabi and Urdu.

Follow the steps to check your HP TET November 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, i.e., hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘TET(NOV-2019)’.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like application number and roll number. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE TET November 2019 will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.