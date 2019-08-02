HP TET Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the results of Teacher Eligibility Test on Friday. The HP TET exam was conducted on June 2019. Candidates are advised to check their results on HPBOSE’s official website, i.e, hpbose.org.

Various streams such as JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi and Urdu received their results today.

Here’s How to Check HP TET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the results link HP TET June 2019.

Step 3: Enter all your ID credentials including your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.

Notably, there is no age limit to appear for the HP TET. The exam certificate will be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of issuance.

About HPBOSE:

Established in 1969, the HPBOSE of Dharamshala began with 34 staffs. Currently, the number has increased to 643 officials. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education organises the HPTET exam to recruit eligible teachers for HP government’s affiliated schools. Currently, over 8,000 schools are affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board.