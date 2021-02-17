The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the HPBOSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 dates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the notification on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org. The HPBOSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would now begin on April 13, 2021. The board exam for class 10 and 12 will be held through offline mode, as per the notification. Also Read - HPBOSE Exams 2021: Himachal Board Releases Provisional 8th, 10th, 12th Datesheets at hpbose.org, CHECK Time Table Here

The HPBOSE Class 10 board exams 2021 will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm. While Class 12 board exams will be in the evening shift from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. Also Read - HPBOSE Exam 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams To Start From THIS Date

HPBOSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021: Theory Exam Dates Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020: New Scores Out at hpbose.org; Here's How to Check

Name of the Class Date

Class 10 April 13, 2021 to April 28, 2021

Class 12 April 13, 2021 to May 10, 2021

The Himachal Pradesh board has also released the practical exam dates for class 10 and 12. The practical exam for class 10 will begin on March 26, 2021, while the practical exam for class 12 will start on March 24, 2021.

HPBOSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021: Practical Exam Dates

Name of the Class Date

Class 10: March 26, 2021 to April 8, 2021

Class 12: March 24, 2021 to April 8, 2021

HPBOSE officials clarified that the schools would have to conduct the practical exams within the stipulated time limit.

Important Details:

To appear for the HPBOSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2021, students will have to wear face masks inside the examination hall. Students must also wash their hands with any soap or sanitiser before entering the examination hall.