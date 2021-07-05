HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: HP Board has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 for the secondary class students today. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the HP Board Class 10 Results 2021 for the Matric Examination. The candidates who are waiting for the results can now check the same on the official website of the board i.e.hpbose.org. Also Read - HP TET 2021: HPBOSE Likely To Release Admit Card TODAY; Exam To Start From July 9 | Details Here

According to the initial reports, 1.16 lakh students who had registered for the Matric Exam have been promoted and the board has announced ‘All Pass’ Result. The candidates who have appeared for HPBOSE Matric Exam 2021 can check their individual results by logging onto the exam portal i.e. hpbose.org. Also Read - HP TET 2021: Registration Over, HPBOSE Likely To Release Admit Card By This Date | Details Here

Here we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Locate Tab for Results in the top menu

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page with several results links

Step 4: Click on Link for HPBOSE Matric / Secondary Results 2021

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and other details asked on the page

Step 6: Verify these details against your hall ticket and submit them

Step 7: Your HPBOSE 10th Class Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference