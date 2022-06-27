HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Speculations are rife that the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10 on Monday, June 27. Once declared, students can check the board exam results on the official website at hpbose.org. Like CBSE, the board has divided the exams into two terms this year, comprising 50 per cent in each terms. The final results will be the combination of both terms.Also Read - HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: When Will Himachal Pradesh 10th Result be OUT? Here's What Official Said

Websites to check HPBoSE 10th result 2022

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Here’s how to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: