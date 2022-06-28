HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Latest Update: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education(HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Result tomorrow, June 29, 2022. Once announced, the candidate can download the HPBOSE 10th Scorecard from the official website, hpbose.org. As per the media reports, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11:00 AM and announce the result.Also Read - UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in; Apply Till July 27

The Board has conducted the HP 10th board exams from March 26 and April 13, 2022. Over 1.15 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. The examination was conducted in two terms this year. Himachal Pradesh Board declared the Term 1 Result in the month of February.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date Time: Check Here

HPBOSE will declare the Class 10 Term 2 Result on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The results will be announced at 11:00 AM.

How to Download HPBOSE 10th Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Result. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as HPBOSE Roll number .

. Now click on the submit option.

Your HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Result for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: What are the Details Mentioned in HP Board MarkSheet?

The HPBOSE 10th mark sheet will consist of details such as