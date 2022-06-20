HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE is likely to announce the HPBOSE class 10 result 2022 soon. The HP Board class 10 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Post the announcement of HP Board Matric Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org. The candidates must note that board officials are yet to announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022.Also Read - AP Intermediate Result 2022: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Results Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

HPBOSE announced the Class 12th Result 2022 on Saturday, June 18, 2022. As per this analysis, HPBOSE is expected to declare the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next few days. Also Read - HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Released Today; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the ‘Student’s Corner’ and select ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

New page will appear on the screen

Submit your credentials and login

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

As per local media reports, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 date is likely to be set for June 24, 2022. The HPBOSE Result 2022 is also likely to be released in the morning around 11 AM. Also Read - AP Inter Result 2022 Manabadi Date and Time: BIEAP To Announce Andhra Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

To recall, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had announced Class 12 final board 2022 examination results on June 18 on the official website, i.e., hpbose.org. As many as 1.3 lakh students had appeared for the HP 12th exam last year.

A total of 92.77 per cent of student passed it. A student from Kullu, Pushpendra had topped the exam with 500/500 marks. The exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board used an alternate evaluation criteria based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.